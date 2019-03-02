

CTV Barrie





While the legitimacy of the “Momo Challenge” remains in question, police are using the latest internet phenomenon targeting those naïve to the dangers of social media, as a means for parents to educate their kids.

"We've received no credible reports of the Momo Challenge happening in our jurisdiction,” says South Simcoe Police Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson. “That being said, it's a great opportunity to sit down with their children and have a discussion about their online use."

The first reports about the “Momo Challenge" came from Argentina last July, but it wasn’t viral in Canada until late February.

"It's disgusting that it's out there and our kids are experiencing this. I just took away all of their tablets because of this. I don't even want to chance it coming up,” said mother, Marcia Boisbert.

"I haven't seen it myself. I just received notice from the school making us aware of what's going on with it."

On Wednesday, Brian Beal, Director with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board sent a letter home to parents, warning them about the challenge.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority and as such we would like to take this opportunity to make sure that our families and educators are fully informed about what this challenge is, how it is affecting children and youth, and what you can do to respond to this issue in your household.”

There have been no substantiated reports anywhere that the challenge is even real.

Stories have circulated about a supposed stranger contacting children through social media apps like snapchat and what's app; directing them to commit crimes or to hurt themselves.

"A boy this week, grade 5 showed me how he cracked his iPhone because the second he saw the figure on his phone, he threw it against the wall,” said Online Safety Educator Paul Davis. “The figure never had an association with self-harm, someone said it did. The kids see it, they react. It's a psychological effect."

Davis believes the challenge is a hoax and that parents helped it gain so much traction.

"These are the parents who have seen it,” says Davis, “they've taken it, and they've spread it like wildfire, and as a result now it's everywhere."

Provincial Police are currently working on a video that warns parents about the challenge and how to monitor their children’s online activity.