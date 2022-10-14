Police procession to bring fallen officers home heads to Barrie

A procession was held Friday morning to bring home two South Simcoe Police Service officers killed in the line of duty.

The procession for Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup left the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto at 9 a.m., and travelled north on Keele Street to Highway 401, then west on 401, onto Highway 400 to Barrie.

Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, Barrie Police Services, and York Regional Police formed the escort.

Members of the public, media and emergency services partners wwereinvited to pay their respects and watch the procession from overpasses and other safe locations.

There will be a full police funeral in the coming days. Details will be released when they become available.