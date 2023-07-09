Police open arson investigation after Orillia house fire

Provincial police have started an arson investigation after a fire at a home in Orillia late Saturday.

According to police, emergency responders were called to a fire at a home in the north end of the city near North Street and Canice Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. No injuries were reported, although police say they believe there were people in the area of the quiet street when the fire started.

Anyone with dash cam footage, home surveillance video, or photos from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from that area is asked to contact Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.