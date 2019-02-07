

Provincial police are looking for a suspect involved in a mischief incident that happened on Monday in Orillia.

Police say according to the victim, on Feb 4th the driver of a grey coloured Dodge Caravan became frustrated with him. The victim then parked his vehicle at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital. When he returned later he saw that his vehicle had been damaged. Video footage shows a man in his late 50’s, early 60’s approaching the vehicle and damaging it.

If you have any information about the suspect in the photo, or about the incident itself, you are asked to contact Orillia OPP.