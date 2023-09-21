Police issue fraud warning about bank investigator scam circulating local communities

Police are warning the public about a bank investigator scam circulating local communities.

According to South Simcoe police, the scam involves someone impersonating a bank official asking the victim to help catch a bank employee stealing money.

The suspect tricks victims into withdrawing cash from their accounts and purchasing gift cards and tells them not to let the banker know what they're doing "because the teller might be involved."

Police say scammers bombard victims with information to cause panic and confusion and prompt immediate action.

This scam can involve multiple suspects posing over the phone as supervisors or police.

Police remind residents that financial institutions or officers would never request help in a fraud or internal investigation.

" If you receive such a call from someone claiming to be from your financial institution or law enforcement, hang up and call police," South Simcoe police stated.

Police say a request to purchase gift cards - for any reason - should serve as a red flag.

"Trust your instincts. If something sounds suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is a scam," the service noted.

Police encourage anyone who has fallen victim to a scam to report it to local authorities or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.