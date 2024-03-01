BARRIE
    Police investigation underway in downtown Bradford

    There is a significant police presence in downtown Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.

    Yellow police tape surrounds an area at Holland Street West at Barrie Road.

    While details are limited at this time, police say the situation is an isolated incident, and it's "believed to be no known threat to public safety."

    CTV News will provide updates as they become available.

