BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie

    Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Ferndale Drive North in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., June 12, 2024. (CTV News/Dana Roberts) Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Ferndale Drive North in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., June 12, 2024. (CTV News/Dana Roberts)
    Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Barrie police say Ferndale Drive North is closed from Edgehill Drive to Benson Drive.

    The traffic unit is currently investigating.

    This is a developing story. CTV News will provide more details as they become available. 

