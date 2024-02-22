Police investigate shooting in Alliston

Police are investigating a shooting in New Tecumseth on Kidd Crescent on Thursday afternoon.

According to provincial police, one person was hospitalized with unknown injuries. They are said to be in stable condition.

Several officers and police cruisers are in the area of John W. Taylor, near Nunn Crescent, for the investigation.

Police say the area is contained, and there is no threat to public safety.

There is no word on any arrests.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.

Kidd Crescent was also the scene of another shooting in 2022 that claimed the life of Sibel Duzguner. That case remains unsolved.