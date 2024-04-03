Police investigate homicide after missing man's body is found roadside in Caledon

Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.

According to police, David Robson's body was found on Monday in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street, one week after he was reported missing from Melancthon Township.

Robson lived on farmland in Melancthon Township and was reported missing by loved ones on March 21.

Four days later, police say his home went up in flames.

His friends said it wasn't the first time a fire had broken out on his property, where Robson rented units.

"The cottage burned down, and that was a couple of months ago, and then this happened," said friend Dave Belford.

CTV News learned Robson was recently thinking of selling the property.

Friends said he operated heavy machinery for years and often offered those in need a place to stay.

A post-mortem exam was done on Tuesday to determine the cause of death, but police have not released how the 65-year-old man died.

Officers are hoping to find Robson's 2017 black Kia Sportage with the Ontario licence plate DAMZ252.

"It's hard to say if somebody wanted him dead or somebody wanted something. I don't have an answer. That's why I'm so confused," Belford added.

While police don't believe there is any risk to public safety, investigators say this wasn't a random incident and ask residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Police ask anyone with information on his vehicle or who witnessed any suspicious activity on Chinguacousy Road between Saturday and Monday to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.