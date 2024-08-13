BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigate alleged shooting in Caledon

    An OPP badge is show in this undated file image. An OPP badge is show in this undated file image.
    Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a house party on Castlederg Sideroad near Mt. Pleasant Road just before midnight on Sunday.

    According to police, a person at the party shot another partygoer, who was rushed to hospital.

    Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

    The investigation is in its early stages, and no further details will be released at this time.

