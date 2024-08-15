Police arrest suspects in 2023 homicide of beloved restauranteur

Nearly one year after a fatal assault on beloved community member and restauranteur Sharif Rahman, Owen Sound police announced a significant development in the homicide investigation.

On Thursday, authorities issued a release with limited details, stating arrests had been made on July 30.

Police did not provide the suspect's identities or any information regarding the arrests.

According to police, three men who were patrons at Rahman's restaurant on August 17, 2023, violently attacked him following a dispute over a bill. Rahman was rushed to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

He was 44.

Rahman's death sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Owen Sound.

The search for the three unknown men began, with little leads for police except for surveillance footage of two men and a suspected vehicle.

Detectives appealed to the public for help in the case, providing images of the suspects last seen fleeing the area of Rahman's restaurant, The Curry House, on 900 block of 2nd Avenue East.

Police release images of two suspects and the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal assault in Owen Sound, Ont., on Aug. 17, 2023. (Supplied)

The violent assault spurred a community safety initiative by the town in the form of 17 surveillance cameras in the downtown core to deter criminal activity.

"There was some outcry and some desire to make changes to make downtown a little safer," said Mayor Ian Boddy in an April interview with CTV News. "And a little more comfortable for people to come downtown."

In November, Rahman was posthumously honoured with a 2023 YMCA Peace medal for his community contributions. The husband and father was well known for his participation in community initiatives, volunteer work and support of charitable organizations, including the YMCA.

Investigators from the Ontario Provincial Police and the Owen Sound Police Service are working together on the homicide case and say no further details will be provided at this time.

"In light of the intricate nature of the ongoing investigation and to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and potential court proceedings, we cannot provide any other information," a spokesperson with the OPP stated.