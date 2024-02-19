BARRIE
    Police arrest driver accused of being impaired after altercation inside vehicle

    Provincial police were called to Sideroad 41 in Southgate at 2:10 a.m. Saturday after a passenger was abruptly asked to leave the vehicle.

    The driver told police that a physical altercation had taken place before the passenger was told to exit the car.

    Police decided the driver required a breathalyzer test, and the 25-year-old Chesley woman was taken to the OPP detachment in Teviotdale, west of Orangeville, and charged with impaired driving charges.

    The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 7.

