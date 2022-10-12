Pink pumpkin campaign supports Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre

October is a month that carries a lot of colours; for some, it's pink ribbons, and for others, it's pink pumpkins.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October is a time to lend support and rally around those fighting the most common type of cancer in women across Canada.

It's also the month the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) launches its annual Paint the Town Pink campaign, when pink bedazzled pumpkins will begin popping up across the Midland and Penetanguishene communities.

The pink pumpkin campaign began in 2012 when MacKena Murray was 11 and her mother, Jackie, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Visiting the cancer support centre with her mother after her mother's surgery and treatment inspired her to organize a painted pumpkin fundraiser.

"I remember hearing the story of one member named Jen who had no means to get the supports she needed. After meeting her, it moved me to help to organize a painted pumpkin fundraiser, which we called 'Shoes for Jen'," said Murray. "From that, it evolved into a larger fundraiser for the Centre."

They helped Jen purchase specialized footwear and crutches with the money Murray raised.

The following year Murray held a campaign to help the GBCSC and raise awareness about the vital work happening at the centre.

Ten years later, pink pumpkins are on sale in support of the GBCSC from Oct. 4 to 31.

They can be purchased online, at the centre, or at Farm2Door in Midland, which sells painted pumpkins with all proceeds going to GBCSC.

A Paint the Town Pink Open House is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the GBCSC at 45 Edward St., in Penetanguishene, and everyone is welcome to come for a tour, meet the staff, and pick up a painted pumpkin.