Penetanguishene students take giant leap forward in national space competition

Burkevale Protestant Separate School students, Grace Larmand, Maeve Parent, Jaidyn Kelk, Ava Tame, and Arianna Goguen, of Penetanguishene, Ont., won the opportunity to drive the lunar rover.(CTV News/Rob Cooper) Burkevale Protestant Separate School students, Grace Larmand, Maeve Parent, Jaidyn Kelk, Ava Tame, and Arianna Goguen, of Penetanguishene, Ont., won the opportunity to drive the lunar rover.(CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver