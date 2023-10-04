Penetanguishene rallying to support those impacted by building collapse
In the wake of last month's partial building collapse in Penetanguishene that displaced residents and forced businesses to close, the town is rallying to offer its support.
During an information session for displaced residents and business owners Tuesday, the Town announced a dedicated 'Shop Local' initiative, a charity event, and the implementation of traffic control measures to ensure the recovery and rebuilding process is smooth.
- RELATED | brothers who survived building collapse say there were early signs of trouble with structure
- PHOTO GALLERY: Historic Penetanguishene building collapses
The 'Shop Local' initiative, set to launch in the coming days, will shine a spotlight on businesses impacted by the Main Street closure.
The Town noted the campaign aims to encourage and remind residents and visitors that these businesses remain open and accessible.
Additionally, the initiative will include contests with enticing prizes to encourage continued patronage of local establishments.
The Town has also committed to long-term support for these businesses through the Community Improvement Plan and the activities of the Economic Advisory Committee.
"I know that it will take time to get everyone back to life as normal, but I have seen this event bring our community together stronger than ever before. When neighbours stand together, our community's heart grows, and it is with the support of everyone that we will build back a stronger Penetanguishene for all of us," stated Mayor Doug Rawson.
To facilitate safe navigation through the area, the Town said additional traffic control measures would be implemented this week, including line painting and detour signage due to ongoing work at 78 Main Street, including further demolition.
The street is expected to remain closed for up to 30 days.
In a Tuesday release, the Town said community members will host an event called 'Penetanguishene Stands Together' on Sat., Oct. 14, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Brian Orser Hall in the Penetanguishene Memorial Arena to support those affected by the building collapse.
The event will include a silent auction and barbecue, and all proceeds raised will support the displaced residents.
A man who rammed his SUV into a police cruiser outside a Vancouver Island RCMP detachment, injuring one officer, was not seriously injured when he was shot by police, the province's police watchdog has found.