Penetanguishene man $1.4 million dollars richer after lottery win

A Penetanguishene man says he is overwhelmed after a big lottery win.

Christopher Grenier is $1,418,967.40 richer after purchasing a winning Lotto Max second prize ticket in the October 14 draw.

Grenier told OLG that he plays the lottery once a week, and it's finally paid off.

"I checked my ticket at the ticket checker, and I thought it was a joke," he said. "I called my work and told them I wasn't coming in and then went home and told my wife."

The 41-year-old says he plans to purchase a house and take his family out for dinner to celebrate.

The winning ticket was purchased at Garrett's Convenience on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll.

Lotto Max players in the province have won over $7.4 billion since 2009, including 95 jackpot wins and 841 Maxmillions prizes. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place Tuesdays and Fridays.