Parry Sound Muskoka MPP Norm Miller not seeking re-election

Barrie, ONT. -

The voice of Parry-Sound Muskoka at Queen’s Park for more than two-decades is calling it quits.

MPP Norm Miller announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in June.

In a statement, Miller says while his years working in government have been rewarding, he has decided he will spend more time with family.

"It has been my honour to represent the residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka for the past 20 years. I am proud to have been a part of the Ford Government and the Ontario PC Caucus, both in government and in opposition," Miller said.

After his father's funeral in 2000, Miller said he was inspired to run for office after hearing stories about how his dad Frank Miller, MPP and former Premier of Ontario, impacted constituents' lives.

Miller has been the MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka since 2001.

During that time, he's served in a number of different roles, including chair of the public accounts committee and parliamentary assistant to the minister of northern development and mines.

In 2017, Miller pushed for all coffee pods sold in Ontario to be compostable.

At the time he said compostable pods were a better solution than recyclable ones because coffee drinkers would still have to separate the plastic pod from the compostable grounds.

The next provincial election is June 2, 2022.