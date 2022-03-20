Parry Sound-Muskoka MP announces bid for federal Conservative leadership

Huntsville -

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison has officially launched his leadership campaign for the federal Conservative Party of Canada.

On Sunday, supporters filled a downtown Huntsville brewery banquet hall and watched as Aitchison explained his vision for the country.

The former Huntsville mayor and councillor spoke about several topics he would tackle as a leader, such as; health care, climate change and clean drinking water for all Canadians.

He says details on his plans will be released as the campaign goes on.

This is a developing story.