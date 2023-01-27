Parks Canada to upgrade Trent-Severn Waterway system

Dams, valves, tunnels and walls are part of a $1-billion upgrade to the Trent-Severn Waterway system.

In an open house presentation Feb. 9, Parks Canada staff will answer questions about the upcoming projects, including

The rehabilitation of the walls, tunnels and valves at Lock 42 – Couchiching.

The replacement of the Whites Portage Dam on Six Mile Lake.

The rehabilitation of the Little Chute Dam “G” near Port Severn.

The creation of an access road from Whites Falls Road to the Pretty Channel Dam.

These projects are part of a more than $1-billion investment into Parks Canada assets along the Ontario Waterways through a program of infrastructure work.

People are invited to attend the open house on Thurs. Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Beacon Emporium at 35 Lone Pine Road, Port Severn, Ont. to learn more about these projects, ask the engineers and Parks Canada staff questions and view some of the project plans.

In addition to these projects, staff will also be on hand to discuss the lack of availability of the Pretty Channel Dam for snowmobile access.