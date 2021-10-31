BREAKING
Outbreak at Bracebridge long-term care home declared
The Pines Long Term Care Home in Bracebridge, Ont. (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -
Two staff members at a Bracebridge long-term care home tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the health unit to declare an outbreak.
The Pines seniors' home announced the facility had confirmation that one staffer had the virus on Friday, and one day later, a second employee came down with it.
The long-term care home said both employees are symptomatic and currently isolating.
The Pines added that its management team is working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to identify high-risk contacts, and all residents will be tested on Monday.
The Pine is now restricted to essential visitors and caregivers until further notice.