Oro-Medonte senior sentenced in shooting death of family friend

A 72-year-old Oro-Medonte man will spend years behind bars for the shooting death of a family friend three years ago.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Peter Vanderveen to six years in prison after the senior pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 34-year-old Lee William Lackey on Jan. 30, 2019.

Vanderveen was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a Bradford judge ruled he would stand trial for a lesser offence in November, not convinced the murder was planned.

After his arrest, Vanderveen's lawyer confirmed Lackey was a family friend, saying the incident happened under "highly unusual circumstances."

Vanderveen was given one-year credit for pre-trial custody.