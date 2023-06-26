Orillia student wins prestigious art scholarship

Leading a group of students to create a mural for the graduating class earned Amelia Bush more than a passing grade.

An Orillia Secondary School (OSS) student, Bush recently applied for and was awarded the prestigious Georgia McLellan Visual Arts Scholarship from the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH).

Teacher Lindsay Cooper-Wagner wrote a letter on Bush's behalf for the award entry detailing her contribution to the school's art program.

"Amelia has consistently challenged herself to become better at each medium she undertakes. She has also consistently shared and presented her personal artwork in our annual art showcases, our display in our school Learning Commons, as well as in our OSS hall gallery and outdoor community gallery. In addition, she has taken the sole lead of creating a mural that is dedicated to her graduating class," said Cooper-Wagner.

This scholarship has been disbursed annually in June for more than 15 years and has a value of up to $1,000.

Ninette Gyorody, the art museum's executive director, offered three high schools the application package to complete and compete for the Georgia Netanis Machan McLellan award.

McLellan was a teacher, art enthusiast and advocate who retired to Orillia in 1984.

"I am so grateful for this scholarship and award," said Bush after the announcement. "It means so much to be recognized for something that I love and to be supported by my community as I continue my art education next year in Toronto at the Ontario College of Arts and Design."

"I would encourage all artists to continue to take chances, even when they scare you."