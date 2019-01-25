

CTV Barrie





It took an army, literally, to relocate The Sharing Place food bank in Orillia.

Staff called in the help of soldiers from CFB Borden to move 50-thousand pounds of food and equipment.

The food bank moved its operation from 25 West Street to 95 Dufferin Street to keep up with demand.

“We needed more capacity. We needed more space to be able to manage the increase of people that unfortunately need our services,” said executive director, Chris Peacock.

The new space is 4,800 square feet with the possibility of renting out a large warehouse next door within the year.

The new location isn’t the only change. The food bank has also changed its name to The Sharing Place Food Centre.

Currently, the Orillia food bank has 1,300 monthly clients.

“We’re hoping that with our new space it’s going to be much more welcoming and dignified,” said Peacock.

The Sharing Place Food Centre plans to open to clients on Wednesday, Jan. 30.