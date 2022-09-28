Orillia's fire department unveils new rescue boat

On Wednesday, the Orillia Fire Department unveiled a new rescue boat for off-season water emergencies.

"It provides and assists us with river rescues, in lake rescues and allows us emergency access to Grape Island," said Fire Chief Michael Clark.

The new zodiac replaces the department's old rescue boat, which Clark says requires an upgrade.

"One of the captains was joking earlier, and he said he remembers a call where a kayaker was actually going faster than the old boat," he said.

The vessel cost around $23,000 and was paid through grant funding from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

"Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry was more than willing to work with us to find equipment that can help us in saving lives in the community, something they really need," said Nilam Shah, Orillia Firehouse Subs Franchise owner.

Mayor Steve Clarke says it's a perfect example of the community coming together and that it's essential for first responders have the proper tools.

"This is definitely an upgrade from the boat that they had and will enable them to not only help our own citizens but help surrounding townships as well," Clarke said.

The boat, which is now in operation, will also service Severn Township and be used for emergencies until the water freezers.

It's expected to last 20 years.