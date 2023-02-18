Orillia museum of art and history features new 'history mysteries' exhibit

Franklin Carmichael was the youngest member of Canada's world-famous group of seven landscape painters and the only one born in Orillia.

The Orillia museum of art and history just acquired a pencil sketch by Carmichael to add to its collection now on display.

The sketch of downtown Kleinburg was made by Carmichael back in 1928.

The museum also features several other Canadian artists in its new winter collection, using a number of different mediums - with the Carmichael sketch being the most famous.

"I just think it's a beautiful, very immediate piece done by him that shows him kind of standing in the moment on the street in Kleinburg," says Tanya Cunningham from the Orillia Museum of art and history.

A very popular part of this winter show is "the great tate" exhibit.

A historical, artistic look into the life and times of Andrew Tate - Orillia's first millionaire.

More information on the exhibit can be found here.