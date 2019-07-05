

CTV Barrie





An Orillia man has died of what police are calling an 'accidental injury.'

The OPP says an altercation happened in the parking lot of a Front Street business on Monday evening between the 32-year-old victim and a group of people on bicycles.

Police say they believe the man was accidentally injured after the altercation had happened.

He was taken to an Orillia hospital and then transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto where he died of his injuries.

The OPP is investigating the incident and is asking for witnesses to come forward and contact them.

Police say there is no threat to the public.