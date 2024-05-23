Orillia launches first-ever curbside textile collection

It's time to get your spring cleaning done and gather up all your unwanted clothing and textiles for collection next week in Orillia.

For the first time, the City will hold a curbside textile collection all week long starting Monday morning.

Items must be clean and dry, in clear bags, and placed by the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day.

The City encourages residents to check when their textile collection day will be online or through the Recycle Coach app.

The items collected are then sold at a retail thrift store, with a portion of the revenue directly supporting Cornerstone to Recovery, a non-profit charitable organization offering community-based recovery programs for individuals and families affected by addiction.

The number of bags that can be placed curbside is unlimited, but each bag must weigh no more than 20 kilograms or roughly 44 pounds.

Items that are acceptable for the textile collection program include:

Clothing, belts, coats, and hats

Purses, backpacks, and luggage

Undergarments

Shoes, socks, and mittens

Linens, bedding, towels, pillows/cushions, and sewing fabric

Stuffed toys

A detailed list of acceptable items is available online.