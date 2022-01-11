Orillia hospital turns to the community to close the staffing shortage gap

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) has turned to the community to close the gap created by staffing shortages.

The hospital held a hiring blitz on Saturday, employing individuals in temporary full-time positions.

"The individuals we hired through the city, Georgian [College] and Casino Rama, have been released from their employment temporarily because of what's happening with the pandemic," explained Deb Singh, OSMH human resources director.

Fifteen positions were filled over the weekend, and the hospital hopes to fill at least 35 more by the end of January as it deals with rising hospital admissions and staff vacancies because of COVID-19.

Positions include security, vaccination prep, pandemic support assistants, and personal support workers, among others.

"We work where we live, and we live where we work, and it is amazing to see people rally together," Singh said. "We are very grateful."

Meanwhile, the Ontario government announced it would deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes that face staffing shortages due to COVID-19.