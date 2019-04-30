Orillia Fire Chief Ralph Dominelli is retiring after 33 years of service.

Chief Dominelli began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the City of Orillia in 1986. After a short time with the Toronto Fire Service, he returned to Orillia as a full-time firefighter in 1993.

“Chief Dominelli’s successful career is a huge achievement,” said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke. “Council thanks him for his strong leadership and dedicated service to the City of Orillia, where he and his team have provided an invaluable service to our citizens. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Dominelli rose through the ranks over the years becoming chief in 2008.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve with the current and past members of the Orillia Fire Department during my career at the City of Orillia,” said Dominelli. “I am proud of all the accomplishments we have achieved, and I know the Orillia Fire Department will continue to provide the most efficient and effective service to the Orillia community.”