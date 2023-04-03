Orillia city councillors vote to tackle impacts of opioids

Orillia city councillors are working to address the issue surrounding opioid-related overdoses.

During Monday's meeting, councillors gave the green light to form a group meant to analyze the issue surrounding opioid use in the sunshine city and the impacts the drugs have on those experiencing homelessness in particular.

The idea for the group was recommended in a report from long-time councillor Ralph Cipolla. Along with the two councillors, the group will consist of members from the Health Unit, OPP, various mental health support services and those with lived experience of substance abuse.

The main goals include developing a strategy to enhance intervention options and public education on the issue.

The group is expected to submit a progress report to council by September, where its work could be extended by an additional 12 months.

Also, during Monday's meeting, councillors passed a bylaw to introduce new boat trailer parking rates for out-of-town visitors.

Between May 15 and October 15, rates will be set at $10 per hour up to a maximum of $50 a day for non-Orillia residents using the Couchiching Beach and Collins Drive Parking Lots.