Orillia cat shelter in need of new van for veterinary visits

The Comfie Cat Shelter in Orillia is seeking donations to raise funds for a full-size six-cylinder cargo van.

Shelter volunteers drive to and from the South Barrie Animal Hospital twice a week to take cats for veterinary checkups, with one even using their personal vehicle.

"We get no funding from the Orillia City, no funding from the provincial or federal government," said Matthew Whimpory, shelter manager. "We exist solely by the good graces of the community who believes in what we do."

Whimpory said the van that had been in use previously was on its last legs. So, the shelter has initiated a GoFundMe, which is where you can donate to help its cause.