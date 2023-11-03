Organizers of failed Roxodus event reach settlement with Clearview Township

Four years after the greatest rock festival to never happen was cancelled, Clearview Township has recouped some of its costs from organizers.

The Township confirmed to CTV News Friday it had settled with MF Live and Taurus Investment Group after pursuing the organizing groups for more than $78,000 for work related to facilitating the proposed Roxodus event.

"The Township has agreed to a confidential settlement to the Roxodus event litigation," said Clearview Mayor Doug Measures in a statement. "While the terms of the settlement are strictly confidential, the Township is satisfied that the taxpayers are fully recompensed for the Township expenses."

On July 3, 2019, the festival was cancelled just days ahead of when it was to be held, with organizers citing poor ticket sales and wet site conditions. On July 12, organizers filed for bankruptcy.

Almost 200 creditors were owed money - according to documents released by Grant Thornton LLP, the insolvency trustee - including ticket-vendor Eventbrite Inc., which launched a lawsuit, claiming it was out $5 million.

In October 2020, the two sides settled out of court.

Earlier this year, organizers were convicted under the Conservation Authorities Act in relation to charges that the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority brought forward. Those charges are under appeal.

The County of Simcoe is currently pursuing civil action against Taurus Investment Group, alleging the removal of trees and destruction of environmentally sensitive lands.