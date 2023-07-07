Orangeville hospital's obstetrical unit temporarily closes due to 'staff sick calls'

Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville temporarily closed its obstetrical unit Friday afternoon, with patients in labour being referred to five other hospitals, including two in Simcoe County.

In a release, the hospital noted labouring patients would be assessed and transferred "if deemed safe" to another hospital, including Collingwood General and Marine and Stevenson Memorial in Alliston.

Headwaters cited staffing sick calls for the evening shift as the reason for the closure that started at 3:30 p.m., adding it "exhausted all possible options and efforts to keep the unit open."

"We know this will be disappointing to some families who have chosen Headwaters as their place to deliver. It was a very tough decision to make, but patient and staff safety is our top priority," stated Kim Delahunt, Headwaters president and CEO.

Officials said they are working with area hospitals, ambulance services and families to ensure proper support and alternatives are in place.

Pregnant patients in need of emergency care will still be able to access services at the Orangeville hospital.

The release stated the obstetrical unit would reopen at 7:30 Saturday morning.