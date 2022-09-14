OPP seeks public's help with deadly Springwater Township crash investigation

Officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment seek the public's help with its investigation into a deadly collision that happened late last month in Springwater Township.

The head-on three-vehicle crash happened on Aug. 28 sometime before 3:40 p.m. on County Road 90, west of County Road 27.

Police said two people were extricated from their vehicles and had to be flown via air ambulance to trauma centres.

Days after the collision, police said one of the involved drivers died of their injuries.

Huronia West OPP is asking the public for dash cam video of the area between 3:20 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. or any information to call 1-888-310-1122.