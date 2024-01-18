OPP raids property, finding $70,000 in stolen equipment

Nearly $70,000 worth of equipment and tractors were seized from Priceville property.

During an ongoing property crime investigation in Grey County, members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Grey-Bruce Community Street Crime Unit they obtained a search warrant for two properties along Concession 4 in West Grey Township, near the hamlet of Priceville.

On Tuesday at 11:37 a.m., members of the crime unit, along with members of the West Grey Police Service, arrived at the properties to execute the search warrant.

As a result, officers located and seized the following stolen property:

John Deere 1025R tractor

John Deere 855 tractor

Lawn mower deck for John Deere Tractor

John Deere backhoe

Roto Mex Auger

Husky Tool chest and assorted tools

Husky wrench sets

Sparling 250 lb propane tank

Yamaha 600 snowmobile

Grey County road sign

The total value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be $69,400.00.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.