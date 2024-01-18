BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP raids property, finding $70,000 in stolen equipment

    An OPP badge is shown in this file image. An OPP badge is shown in this file image.
    Nearly $70,000 worth of equipment and tractors were seized from Priceville property.

    During an ongoing property crime investigation in Grey County, members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Grey-Bruce Community Street Crime Unit they obtained a search warrant for two properties along Concession 4 in West Grey Township, near the hamlet of Priceville.

    On Tuesday at 11:37 a.m., members of the crime unit, along with members of the West Grey Police Service, arrived at the properties to execute the search warrant.

    As a result, officers located and seized the following stolen property:

    • John Deere 1025R tractor
    • John Deere 855 tractor
    • Lawn mower deck for John Deere Tractor
    • John Deere backhoe
    • Roto Mex Auger
    • Husky Tool chest and assorted tools
    • Husky wrench sets
    • Sparling 250 lb propane tank
    • Yamaha 600 snowmobile
    • Grey County road sign

    The total value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be $69,400.00.

    The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web tip   where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

