OPP police cruiser struck on Highway 400 in Bradford, officer injured

A provincial police officer was taken to the hospital after an OPP cruiser was struck on Thursday.

Police say the collision happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

One lane was blocked north of Highway 88 as a result, all lanes have since reopened.

The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries. It's unclear whether the officer was inside or outside of the vehicle at the time.

There was no word on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or whether any charges would be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.