BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP police cruiser struck on Highway 400 in Bradford, officer injured

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is damaged following a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is damaged following a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    A provincial police officer was taken to the hospital after an OPP cruiser was struck on Thursday.

    Police say the collision happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    One lane was blocked north of Highway 88 as a result, all lanes have since reopened.

    The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries. It's unclear whether the officer was inside or outside of the vehicle at the time.

    There was no word on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or whether any charges would be laid.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News