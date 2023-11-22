BARRIE
    • OPP lay to a slew of charges after a complaint call in Georgian Bluffs

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    In the early hours of the morning, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call about a suspicious person near a business on Highway 6 in the Georgian Bluffs.

    The caller reported that there was a disturbance at the local business, and witnesses heard yelling, screaming, and glass breaking on Monday morning.

    Soon after, police received another report about a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, and the attached trailer was sitting across a live lane of traffic.

    As a result, a 21-year-old Neyaashiinigmiing man was charged with:

    • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
    • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
    • Mischief under $5000
    • Mischief over $5000
    • Theft of motor vehicle
    • Dangerous operation
    • Failure to comply with probation order X2

    The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

