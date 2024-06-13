BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP kick-off lifejacket safety patrols

    OPP marine patrol distributing T-shirts to boaters with lifejackets. June 2024. (Photo: submitted) OPP marine patrol distributing T-shirts to boaters with lifejackets. June 2024. (Photo: submitted)
    Provincial police have been busy checking vessels and operators for equipment and signs of impairment on area waterways.

    Provincial marine officers traversed the waterways for over 57 hours on OPP patrol vessels, checking 67 vessels and their occupants. This resulted in 11 operators being educated for minor violations of the Canada Shipping Act.

    Two other operators were not so lucky. One received an offence notice for not having sufficient lifejackets, and the other for a liquor violation.

    On the lighter side, officers rewarded some young mariners for wearing their lifejackets when checked by the officers by being provided with "I Got Caught Wearing My Lifejacket" T-shirts.

    The I Got Caught Wearing My Lifejacket water safety program has been in place on OPP-patrolled waterways for many years and has enjoyed great success in educating young mariners about the value of having and wearing a lifejacket while on the water.

    Officers responded to 11 calls for service during the June 3-11 timeframe and helped two people wearing lifejackets on June 8 after their canoe overturned in the Trent Severn Waterway.

