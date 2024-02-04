BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigating rifle stolen from police vehicle in Angus

    Police have shut down part of Brentwood Road in Angus on Feb. 4, 2024 (Christopher Garry/CTV News). Police have shut down part of Brentwood Road in Angus on Feb. 4, 2024 (Christopher Garry/CTV News).
    OPP is investigating the theft of a police-issued rifle from a police vehicle on Saturday.

    According to the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment, officers have been stationed along the Brentwood Road area in Angus most of Sunday.

    OPP is reminding the public to avoid the area as the search continues, and if an individual encounters suspicious activity or observes someone with a firearm, to not approach the individual.

    Instead, police say to call 9-1-1 immediately to report any sighting. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.  

