OPP investigating rifle stolen from police vehicle in Angus
OPP is investigating the theft of a police-issued rifle from a police vehicle on Saturday.
According to the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment, officers have been stationed along the Brentwood Road area in Angus most of Sunday.
OPP is reminding the public to avoid the area as the search continues, and if an individual encounters suspicious activity or observes someone with a firearm, to not approach the individual.
Instead, police say to call 9-1-1 immediately to report any sighting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
Michigan city ramps up security after op-ed calls it 'America's jihad capital'
Dearborn, Mich., is ramping up its police presence in response to fallout from an opinion piece that described the city, which has the nation's highest Muslim population per capita, as 'America's jihad capital.'
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Salvadorans celebrating expected re-election of 'world's coolest dictator' as their president
Salvadorans packed the capital's central square Sunday evening to celebrate the expected re-election of Nayib Bukele as president even before any official results were announced.
An 'extraordinary global event': Toronto to host Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup match at BMO Field in 2026
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Snow totals from Maritime storm comparable to White Juan: More snow to come
The weekend winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of the Maritimes, with the amounts of snow being comparable to White Juan.
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death in Paq’tnkek, N.S.
The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S
-
New Brunswick super-fan gets one in a lifetime experience at U2 concert: 'I still can’t believe it happened'
Jesse Little from Blacks Harbour, N.B., got up-close-and-personal with Bono during a recent U2 concert in Vegas when the singing came off the stage right to his seat
Montreal
-
Big announcement coming about Olympic Stadium roof: reports
The Quebec government and Montreal's Olympic Park CEO are scheduled to make a big announcement on Monday.
-
Montreal's Allison Russell, Yannick Nezet-Seguin take home Grammys
Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'
-
Quebec going ahead with out-of-province tuition hikes despite advisory body concern
Quebec is moving forward with a plan to hike tuition for out-of-province Canadian students by about 30 per cent, despite a letter from a government-mandated advisory committee urging them to reconsider.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man says he got a red light ticket for turning right
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Toronto
-
An 'extraordinary global event': Toronto to host Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup match at BMO Field in 2026
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
-
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
-
Driver strikes pedestrian carrying child: Toronto police
One person was taken to the hospital after a driver reportedly struck a pedestrian carrying a child on Sunday evening in Scarborough.
Kitchener
-
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
-
How to experience April’s 'once-in-a-lifetime' eclipse
People in parts of Ontario have the chance to witness a rare celestial event this spring as a total solar eclipse casts sections of eastern Canada, the United States and Mexico into darkness.
-
Black History Month celebrations kick off in Kitchener
Marking the first weekend of Black History Month, hundreds of people gathered at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum to celebrate all things surrounding Black culture.
London
-
Hydro pole struck during collision Sunday
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Wellington Road at Frank Place due to a motor vehicle collision.
-
Aggressive marketing campaigns mark very different campaign for public dollars in city budget
A new trend is emerging as London’s public agencies, boards, and commissions vie for your money, and London city councillors set the tax rate for 2024
-
Town of Aylmer shows up to support family of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide
Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an Aylmer, Ont. family who are grieving after the loss of their daughter Tanya Wiebe earlier this week an in apparent murder-suicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor strike averted, tentative agreement reached hours before deadline
City buses are expected to run on a normal schedule Monday morning after the union representing Transit Windsor workers reached a tentative agreement with the city late Sunday night, hours before drivers were set to go on strike.
-
Spitfires suffer shootout loss in tight game against Sarnia
The Windsor Spitfires were in Sarnia Sunday night, hoping for a much needed two points as they press to move out of the last place in the West Division
-
West-end stabbing sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
91 crashes in Calgary reported as snow turns streets into slippery mess
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
-
2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
-
Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm
Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Former Saskatoon Air Cadet shared child porn over Snapchat, judge rules
A former Saskatoon Air Cadet was convicted for distributing child pornography last month for sharing nude photos of a fellow cadet over Snapchat.
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Edmonton
-
'We won't accept': Hundreds spend weekend protesting new UCP policies aimed at trans youth
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
Valley Line LRT work set to begin on Stony Plain Road in Westmount
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
-
RCMP seeking missing boy in Grande Prairie
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.
Vancouver
-
Advocates question plan to trap, study coyotes in Vancouver parks
A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.
-
As emergency calls to encampments jump dramatically, Abbotsford calls for more housing and detox beds
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.