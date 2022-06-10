OPP investigates 'suspicious death' after woman's body is found in Collingwood home

Provincial police are investigating a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning.

Police say officers made the discovery inside a home in the Georgian Meadows subdivision.

Provincial police tell CTV News there is no threat to public safety, but residents in the Alyssa Drive area should expect a heavy police presence.

"Investigators do not consider this to be a random incident," noted OPP Acting Sgt. Terri-Ann Pencarinha.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or 1-888-310-1122.

Because of an active investigation, police placed several Collingwood schools in a brief hold and secure.

According to the school boards, Cameron Street Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, Collingwood Collegiate, Collingwood Learning Centre, and St. Mary's were part of the safety measure, which police lifted shortly afterwards.

HOLD AND SECURE

A hold and secure means activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and there is no one allowed to enter or exit the building.