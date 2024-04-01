OPP conduct extensive search for missing man in Muskoka

Provincial police in Muskoka are searching on the ground and from the sky for a man missing since Friday.

Police say Chance (no surname was provided) was last seen around 1 a.m. near the Skyways Motel in Gravenhurst.

The 35-year-old is five feet eight inches tall with a slim build, long auburn hair, brown eyes and several face tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie and green track pants.

OPP officers with the Central Region Emergency Response Team, the K9 unit, and the Aviation team are aiding in the search in Muskoka.

He was last reported in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge, however, no further details were provided.

Investigators ask anyone with information on Chance's whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E240379418.