

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





The Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Vince Hawkes is preparing to leave the force causing a major shakeup in the ranks.

CTV Barrie obtained a memorandum posted by the commissioner to the OPP’s internal website on September 5.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my decision to retire from the Ontario Provincial Police after 34 ½ years of service. My last day of work will be November 2, 2018,” Hawkes writes.

He goes on to say, “when I was appointed Commissioner almost five years ago, I wholeheartedly accepted the responsibility and promised that I would do my very best for all of you. I could not have done that without you – our dedicated members. I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

Hawkes, who previously served as the OPP’s deputy commissioner, took over the force’s top job in March 2014. He joined the OPP in 1984 and has held a variety of roles throughout his career.

Hawkes has served as the OPP’s 14th commissioner.

The province will have less than two months to find a replacement.