OPP arrests 12 people during drug raid in Midland

Provincial police arrested a dozen people during a drug bust at a Midland residence Thursday night.

According to the OPP, police raided the house on Robert Street and found drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and weapons.

Police say eight people were released unconditionally after the initial investigation, but four individuals were charged, including three Tiny Township residents and one from Midland.

The OPP says the investigation is ongoing and urges anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip.