Ontario offers one-day free access to provincial parks next week

The Ontario Government is offering free one-day access to provincial parks next Friday.

The initiative, announced in conjunction with Healthy Parks Healthy People Day, will grant visitors day permits to the provincial park network without admission.

This annual celebration is part of a global movement to promote the health benefits of getting outdoors.

“I invite all Ontarians to take advantage of this free pass to Ontario Parks, an opportunity to immerse yourselves in the joy and wonder of exploring the great outdoors,” said Andrea Khanjin, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Whether you’re looking to get some exercise or seeking a fun and affordable day with your family, I hope this free day will give more people the opportunity to explore everything that their local provincial park has to offer.”

As the largest provider of outdoor recreational opportunities in the province, Ontario Parks offers programs and facilities to enjoy nature year-round – in most parks, you can go hiking, cycling, paddling, swimming and more.

Residents can pre-book day trips online up to five days in advance using the same booking system for campsites.