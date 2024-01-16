Ontario invests thousands in local crime prevention initiatives

The Ontario government announced over $6 million in crime prevention initiatives across the province, including thousands for local policing services.

Barrie Police Services will receive $300,000 to strengthen school safety and youth supports.

"This grant funding will allow the Barrie Police Service and the Simcoe/Muskoka Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) to help build resilience in youths affected by gender-based violence, through the CYAC-facilitated program Common Ground," said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

The South Simcoe Police Service will get over $223,000 for its initiative to fight organized crime, and York Regional Police will receive $300,000 to provide specialized training on hate crimes.

"We're using every tool, including cash and proceeds seized from criminals to prevent crime and protect our communities," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "Thanks to the hard work of our men and women in uniform, these funds are being reinvested back into communities to help support victims, educate youth and increase awareness about crimes such as gang violence and hate."