BARRIE
    • Ontario Fire Marshal investigating deadly fire at Ross Street apartment

    Barrie Fire vehicles sit outside an apartment complex on Ross Street where a fire took place on Sun., Nov. 12, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Barrie Fire vehicles sit outside an apartment complex on Ross Street where a fire took place on Sun., Nov. 12, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    A man has died in a fire at a Ross Street apartment building in Barrie early Sunday morning.

    Fire crews were called to the apartment complex Just before 3 a.m., where it was determined that a fire had broken out inside a fifth-floor unit.

    Barrie Fire said they located a man inside the unit with serious injuries. He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

    The unit was damaged significantly in the fire, but it did not spread.

    The Office of the Fire Marshal and Barrie Fire and Emergency Service are investigating the cause of the fire. 

