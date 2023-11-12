Ontario Fire Marshal investigating deadly fire at Ross Street apartment

A man has died in a fire at a Ross Street apartment building in Barrie early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex Just before 3 a.m., where it was determined that a fire had broken out inside a fifth-floor unit.

Barrie Fire said they located a man inside the unit with serious injuries. He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The unit was damaged significantly in the fire, but it did not spread.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Barrie Fire and Emergency Service are investigating the cause of the fire.