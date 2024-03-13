One person seriously injured in alleged stabbing in downtown Barrie
One person was hospitalized with serious injuries following an alleged stabbing in downtown Barrie.
Police say an incident involving a group of about five or six people on Dunlop Street East, west of Owen Street, on Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. resulted in two injured victims.
"One male had been struck with a blunt object and was not seriously injured, while a second male had been stabbed," police stated in a release.
The victim was later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers and the K9 unit searched the immediate area but were unable to make an arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information or surveillance video, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the police at 705-725-7025.
