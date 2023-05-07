One person injured in Tiny Township house fire

Paramedics took one person to the hospital following a house fire in Tiny Township.

Officials say one man suffered smoke inhalation when a fire broke out at the home on Joliet Crescent near Champlain Road and LaSalle Trail Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the fire started in the garage and caused significant damage to the home.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimate has been provided.