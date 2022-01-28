One person injured in crash on Hwy 26 east of Stayner
Officials respond to a collision and vehicle fire on Highway 26 east of Stayner on Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 (Twitter: CFES_FireChief)
One person has been injured following a collision east of Stayner Friday evening.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 26 near Strongville Road. According to fire officials, an extrication was involved. Crews also had to contend with a vehicle on fire.
Crews tell CTV News one person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 26 was closed between Rainbow Valley Road and Richardson Road as emergency crews worked to clean up the scene and conduct an investigation into the cause.