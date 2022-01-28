One person injured in crash on Hwy 26 east of Stayner

Officials respond to a collision and vehicle fire on Highway 26 east of Stayner on Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 (Twitter: CFES_FireChief) Officials respond to a collision and vehicle fire on Highway 26 east of Stayner on Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 (Twitter: CFES_FireChief)

Barrie Top Stories