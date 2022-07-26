One person in critical condition after crash on Highway 9

One person is in serious condition following a collision in Caledon in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 9 shortly before 1:30 a.m. near Humber Station Road.

Ornge air ambulance paramedics arrived to transfer the patient to a trauma centre to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

A section of the highway between Highway 50 and Humber Station Road was closed for the police investigation for several hours.

It reopened shortly before noon.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

They encourage any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Caledon OPP.